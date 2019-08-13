Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Kemmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Kemmer


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Kemmer Obituary
Lawrence Kemmer

Green Bay - Lawrence (Larry) M. Kemmer, born in Clintonville, WI on April 14, 1921 to Al and Neola Kemmer, passed away in Green Bay, WI where he resided since 2008.

Lawrence farmed much of his earlier life near Marion, WI before working as as a maintenance man at Marion Plywood for many years. His knowledge and interest of being able to repair, design and create enabled him to spend much of his time fixing and building just about anything he set his mind to. He used his talents for his hobby and love of flying, building his own airplane and ultralight. Along with flying, he enjoyed being an amateur ham radio operator his entire adult life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Neola Kemmer, wife Dorothy Kemmer, sisters Marge Stratman and Myra Schlesinger. He is survived by daughters Judy (John) Trow, Amy (Rick) Klegin, and stepdaughter Eileen (Steve) Sannes, in addition to grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Shirley Klaeser, cousins, and nieces and nephews.

Every ending has a new beginning. W9RSX signing off.

A private graveside burial will be held for the immediate family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now