Lawrence P. "Sonny" Brunette
Newald - Lawrence P. Brunette "Sonny", 85, Newald, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Alpha Senior Concepts surrounded by his family. Sonny was born August 21, 1935 in Newald, the son of Peter and Ruth (Castellon) Brunette.
He was united in marriage on September 28, 1963 in Seymour, WI to Kathleen Young. She preceded him in death April 26, 2016. Sonny served in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper from 1959-1961 and spent one year in Germany. He worked as a foreman at Bay West Paper Company until 1991 and retired from Cleereman Industries. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Surviving are his sons, Robert Brunette (Christy Albrecht-Statezny), Seymour; and David (Julie) Brunette, Abrams; grandchildren, Zachary and Kaitlyn Brunette, Austin, Wade, Brady Statezny; sister, Rita (Ed) Widucki, Newald.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Alice (Howard) Sullivan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Leonard Catholic Church, Laona with Father John Cerkas officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to time of services at church.
A special thank you to Ann, Laura, Bonnie and the wonderful staff at Alpha Senior Concepts for their wonderful care for our Dad. Also, to Jenna for sharing your special Garment of Salvation necklace and Karen for making Dad feel so special during activities. He loved being your bingo caller.
Also, thank you Compassus Hopsice for your care
