Lawrence R. Heim
Green Bay - Lawrence "Larry" Richard Heim, 78, passed away Thursday morning, November 14, 2019. Larry was born April 1, 1941 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Margaret Genevieve (Lefebvre) and Richard Jacob Heim. Larry grew up in Green Bay where he graduated from Premontre High School. After honorably serving 4 years as a medic in the Air Force, Larry returned to Green Bay to marry Margaret "Marge" Ann Becker and raise a family.
Larry loved the outdoors, including hunting and fishing, and was an accomplished self-taught artist and photographer. He passed his love of nature onto his children and grandchildren.
Larry will be lovingly remembered and missed by his children and their spouses: Michele Nur, Jessica and Douglas Thomson, Michael Heim, and Martin and Cynthia Heim; his grandchildren: Khadija, Samiirah, Jabriil, and Ismaiil Nur; Justin, Jacqueline, and Nicholas Heim; Noah Thomson; Augusta and Holly Heim; his sister: Phyllis Treml; and his nieces and nephew: Susan Ferrell, Timothy Treml, and Anne Olson. Larry is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Lyle.
Larry's life will be celebrated at Newcomer Funeral Home on Thursday, November 21 with visitation at 5:00 followed by a Memorial Service at 7:00. Larry will be laid to rest at Allouez Catholic Cemetery in Green Bay next to his parents.
On-line condolences for the family may be offered at: http://lawrence-richard-heim.forevermissed.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Larry by donating to the Vasculitis Foundation, PO Box 28660, Kansas City, MO 64188 or the United Service Organization (uso.org).
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Aurora Medical Center and Aurora Hospice, and the Bornemann Senior Communities caregivers for their attentive care and compassion.
Rest in peace, Larry.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019