Malcore (West) Funeral Home
1530 West Mason St.
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 499-4100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Lawrence (Larry) Raddle


1949 - 2019
Lawrence (Larry) Raddle Obituary
Lawrence (Larry) Raddle

Green Bay - Lawrence (Larry) Raddle, 69, Green Bay, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. He was born December 2, 1949, in Cook Co., Illinois. Larry worked at Aspiro for 38 years and was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church since 2005.

He enjoyed riding his bike all over town, watching the Packers, fishing, bowling, watching the Larry McCarren show, and spending time with his family. He also liked listening on his headphones to the oldies with his small pocket radio.

Survivors include his family: Jane and Ethan Strebel, Jeff Jones, Nancy and Chuck Foxgrover, Heather and Josh Kolodziej, Lois and Neal VanArk, Bernard Strebel and Sandy Brunette, John and Laurie Strebel, Jeff Strebel and Kyle Liebeck, Nicole and Matt Sautner, Larry and Julie VanArk, Melissa VanArk, Scott VanArk, Cameron, Wyatt, Jameson, and Henry Kolodziej, Lydia, Teddy and Grayson VanArk, Nathan and Amanda Strebel, two of his most favorites, Madyson VanArk and Parker Sautner, and his Aspiro family. Larry was loved by so many.

Family and friends may visit Malcore (West) Funeral Home, 1530 W. Mason St., Green Bay, on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 3 p.m. until the hour of service at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.

Special thanks to the staff at Windsor for their care and compassion, also Shirley, Lauren, Rachel and Lorra for all their help.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
