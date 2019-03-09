|
Lawrence "Larry" Skenandore
Oneida - Lawrence "Larry" Henry Skenandore, 81, Oneida, passed away on March 7, 2019.
Family and friends may visit at Lawrence's home, 1221 Hill Drive, Oneida, from 5:00 p.m. today, Saturday, March 9, 2019 until Tuesday morning.
At 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, visitation will move to St. Joseph Parish, 145 St. Joseph Drive, Oneida. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Full Military Honors will follow. Burial will take place at the Oneida Sacred Burial Grounds.
A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019