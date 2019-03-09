|
|
Lawrence "Larry" Skenandore
Oneida - Lawrence "Larry" Henry Skenandore, 81, Oneida, passed away on March 7, 2019. The son of Henry and Katherine (Cornelius) Skenandore was born on February 13, 1938. He was the youngest of their seven children.
Larry served in the United States Air Force during the Cold War. Upon his honorable discharge, he got a degree in engineering and spent much of his career testing nuclear weapons for Sandia Laboratories in Las Vegas and Albuquerque. After retiring, he returned to Oneida.
Larry was a billiards champion in the Green Bay Area. He enjoyed traveling, telling stories and picking berries, but loved spending time with his family above all else.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; step-son, Clearwater Sr.; grandchildren, Katie, C.J., Levi, Misty and Elizabeth; and great-grandson, Calvin. He is further survived by many friends and extended family members.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Katherine; first wife, Bonnie; children, Elizabeth and Thomas; siblings, Norbert, Clarence, Glen, Gordon, Gerald and Minnie; and other family and friends.
Family and friends may visit at Lawrence and Mary's home, 1221 Hill Drive, Oneida, from 5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 until Tuesday.
At 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, visitation will move to St. Joseph Parish, 145 St. Joseph Drive, Oneida. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Full Military Honors will follow. Burial will take place at the Oneida Sacred Burial Grounds.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Skenandore family. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019