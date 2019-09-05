|
|
Lawrence "Larry" Suda
De Pere - Lawrence "Larry" R. Suda, 79, De Pere, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at a local hospital with his kids by his side. Larry was born on August 21, 1940 to the now late Edward R. and Mildred G. (Porter) Suda. On June 20, 1964, he married the former Nancy A. Schmelter and together they had 3 wonderful children. Nancy preceded him in death on June 13, 2010. Larry worked for Heavy Duty Wrecker service, and got the itch to become a truck driver. He worked for a few trucking companies until he resided with TTI (Timblin Transit) for 40 plus years. Larry enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son, grandson and great grandson. He also enjoyed card playing with the family, going to his Grandson baseball/football games.
Larry is survived by his 3 children: Larry E. (Stacey) Suda, De Pere; Mary A. (Kevin) Suda, Green Bay, and Jerry Suda, De Pere, 2 grandsons: Craig (Amy) Suda, Suamico; Payton Suda, Green Bay; along with Cody, Ashley, Jordyn, Taylor, 2 great-grandchildren: Danica & Brady Suda, Suamico; 1 brother and sister-in-law: Roger (Nancy) Suda, Oshkosh; 1 step-brother: Stewart Suda, 1 step-sister Joanne Suda. He is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 1 step-brother.
Per Dad's wishes there will be a private gathering and service for the immediate family. The family would like to thank everyone at Bellin Memorial Hospital for the great care you have shown to our dad. Also, a warm note of appreciation to the staffs of Unity Hospice for all of the loving care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019