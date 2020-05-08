|
|
Lawrence W. "Larry" Stedl
Green Bay - Lawrence W. "Larry" Stedl, age 68, of Green Bay, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, due to complications of COVID-19. The following morning, his loving wife, Kyong Cha Stedl passed away of COVID-19 at the age of 76. He was born February 21, 1952 in Manitowoc, WI, son of the late John and Catherine (Cohen) Stedl.
Larry was a lifelong resident of Wisconsin, growing up on his family farm with his 8 brothers and sisters. He was a graduate of Reedsville High School, Class of 1970. He continued his education at UW-Madison, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Horticulture. Larry utilized his degree while working at UW-Madison in their research greenhouses. He held a variety of jobs and later enlisted in the US Army in the mid 1980's, proudly serving his country overseas in Germany and Korea. While stationed in Seoul, South Korea, Larry met the love of his life, Kyong Cha at a Catholic Church. The couple was married and enjoyed many adventurous years together before they both passed away within less than a day of one another.
Larry was a man of great intelligence and an even greater sense of humor. Everybody loved Larry and he was always the life of the party. At the core of his person was an incredibly kind and loving man, truly a free spirit.
Lawrence is survived by his 8 siblings: Sandra (Ken) Nakasone of Hawaii, John Stedl of Melrose Park, IL, Pat (Jane) Stedl of Green Bay, Lois (Bob) Stedl of Oak Park, IL, Linda (Carl) Stedl of Green Bay, LouAnn Stedl of Green Bay, Terry Stedl of Denmark, WI and Tim (the late Jolene) Stedl of Maribel, WI as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private services for Larry and Kyong will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for Larry's or Kyong's family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020