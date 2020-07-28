1/1
Lee D. Roffers
Lee D. Roffers

DePere - Lee Roffers, age 75 of DePere, lost his battle with cancer on July 27, 2020. He was born on September 15, 1944 to the late Randall and Evelyn (Huempfner) Roffers in Green Bay. On March 22, 1969 he married Alice Titulaer. Lee enjoyed hunting, fishing and trips Up North to the cottage. He will be forever missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Alice, children; Kevin Roffers, Jerry (Sarah) Roffers and Tammy (Matt Chevalier) Roffers and grandson, Bobby. Lee is further survived by his siblings; Larry Roffers, Gloria (Jerry) Coenen, Sherry (Rory) Towne, Mark (Wendy) Roffers and Donald (Suzanne) Roffers, brothers and sisters in law; Nancy Roffers, Bud Mayville, Mary (Leon) Scray, Jean (Dick) Hutchens, Janet (Jim) McVey, Jerry Titulaer, Theresa (Doug) Titulaer, Barb Titulaer, Dick Robertson, Janet Titulaer and Deb Titulaer as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding Lee in death are his parents, granddaughter, McKenna, brother, Gary Roffers, sister, Lynn Mayville, mother and father in law, Urban and Mary Titulaer, brothers and sisters in law; Darlene Roffers, Dick Titulaer, Tom Titulaer, Margo Robertson, Mike Titulaer, John Titulaer and Dan Titulaer.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Syble Hopp School, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Sturge-Weber Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.

A special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice and St. Vincent Hospital.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
