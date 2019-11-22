|
|
Lee H. Crozier
Oconto Falls - Lee H. Crozier, age 86, an Oconto Falls resident, entered into eternal life Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his residence. Lee was born November 7, 1933 in Oconto to the late Carl and Greata Zimmer Crozier. He was a graduate of the Lena High School. Lee married the former Rose Marie Lotter and she preceded him in death in 1999. He later married Diane Rysso in 2000 at St. Mary's of the Angels Catholic Church in Green Bay. Lee was employed as a Correctional Officer for the Green Bay Correctional Institute and also for the Oak Hill Pre-Release Center in Oregon, WI. He also worked as a truck driver for many years. Lee was a charter member of the Oconto Falls Lions Club, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. Loose Council #4869. He was a very proud member of the Republican Party, and served as Past President of the Oconto Falls City Council. He belonged to Local Union #33. Lee enjoyed many years of camping.
He is survived by his wife: Diane, his children: Linda and Dan Campbell, of Wrightstown, Rhonda Crozier, of Tacoma, WA, Lisa and Mark Lambert, of Suamico, Brenda and Bob Peronto, of Algoma, 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and by his pet dog: Sadie. In addition to his parents, and his former wife Rose Marie, Lee was also preceded in death by two infant sons, two brothers, and three sisters.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oconto Falls, with the Reverend Joel Sember officiating, with burial of his cremated remains to follow in the St. Anthony Parish Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Lee's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the entire staff of Heartland Hospice for the compassion and special care extended to Lee during his illness. Your kindness will always be remembered. The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with funeral arrangements. (920-755-2212)
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019