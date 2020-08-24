1/1
Lee Mosher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Mosher

Shawano - Lee Mosher, age 78, of Shawano, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Appleton. Lee was born in Shawano on July 18, 1942, son of the late Kenneth and Inez (Feltz) Mosher. On May 24, 1969 Lee was united in marriage to Darlene Zirbel in New London. The couple lived in Kaukauna for many years were Lee was a mill worker. After retiring Lee and Darlene moved to Shawano in 2001. Lee was an avid Brewer, Badger, and Packer fan and enjoyed collecting sports cards. In his free time, he loved fishing and bowling. He and Darlene had many great times bowling together in the couple's league over the years. Lee was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and will be deeply missed.

Lee is survived by: his loving wife of 51 years, Darlene; daughters, Tracy Lingnofski of Shiocton, Tina (Jake) Wagner of Appleton, Cindy (Scott) Meisenhelder of Greenville, and Connie (Dave) Christensen of Kaukauna; nine grandchildren, Jordan (Brooke), Taylor (Canyon), Briana (fiancé Chris), Zach, Kyle, Chloe, Cody, Austin, and Sophia; and four great grandchildren, Alaiya, Ayden, Luna, and Ari. He is further survived by numerous other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ron Mosher.

A funeral for Lee will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano with Rev. Lew Worthington officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 am until the time of the service.

www.swedbergfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swedberg Funeral Homes
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166
(715) 526-2631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swedberg Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved