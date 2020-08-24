Lee MosherShawano - Lee Mosher, age 78, of Shawano, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Appleton. Lee was born in Shawano on July 18, 1942, son of the late Kenneth and Inez (Feltz) Mosher. On May 24, 1969 Lee was united in marriage to Darlene Zirbel in New London. The couple lived in Kaukauna for many years were Lee was a mill worker. After retiring Lee and Darlene moved to Shawano in 2001. Lee was an avid Brewer, Badger, and Packer fan and enjoyed collecting sports cards. In his free time, he loved fishing and bowling. He and Darlene had many great times bowling together in the couple's league over the years. Lee was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and will be deeply missed.Lee is survived by: his loving wife of 51 years, Darlene; daughters, Tracy Lingnofski of Shiocton, Tina (Jake) Wagner of Appleton, Cindy (Scott) Meisenhelder of Greenville, and Connie (Dave) Christensen of Kaukauna; nine grandchildren, Jordan (Brooke), Taylor (Canyon), Briana (fiancé Chris), Zach, Kyle, Chloe, Cody, Austin, and Sophia; and four great grandchildren, Alaiya, Ayden, Luna, and Ari. He is further survived by numerous other relatives and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ron Mosher.A funeral for Lee will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano with Rev. Lew Worthington officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 am until the time of the service.