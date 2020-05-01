|
Lee Thomasma
Green Bay - Lee Suddard Thomasma, 84, Green Bay, died suddenly on April 13, 2020, at Bellin Hospital. She was born on June 15, 1935 in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of M.H. (Pat) and Frances (Suddard) Thomasma. Lee attended St. Mary of Providence Institute in Chicago, IL and Elverson, Pa until 1955. She then moved to Wisconsin and lived on her parent's farm in rural De Pere and Chippewa Falls. After her parent's deaths in an auto accident when she was 22, she moved to BCMHC. Lee made many friends there especially with the staff. Later she moved to her own apartment and worked at Aspiro and Burger King.
After retirement, Lee did volunteer work, primarily at the Salvation Army Store. She was a nominee for the 2002 Golden Rule Awards. Lee was very independent; she loved to walk and ride the city buses all over.
She is survived by her brother, William and her sister-in-law Ursula; niece Elizabeth (Jay) Kromar, their children Brandon, Drew and Parker; her nephew Stephen (Maren), their children Skyler, Anya and Cowen.
Lee was preceded in death by her Aunt Ruth (Suddard) and Uncle Virgil Muench, who was an early State and National leader in the fight to clean up the environment, including the Fox River. A fight that is being continued to this day by many others. Lee was the granddaughter of Edith (Rose) and Thomas W. Suddard, an outstanding and well-known civic leader from Two Rivers.
It is impossible to list all the wonderful, dedicated and understanding caregivers Lee had over the years but a few need special mention; Damien House, Lisa, Debbie and Dennis. Her friends, Kathy, Alison and Katie, the Wellspring Staff, Curative Staff, Dr. Lasecki and Casey.
A graveside celebration of Lee's life will be held on the banks of the beautiful Fox River after this period of physical distancing is concluded.
I lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the De Pere Greenwood Cemetery Landscape Restoration Fund #6317, in care of Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N Tenth St., De Pere, WI 54115.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020