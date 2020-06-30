Leland "Woody" Hermus
Seymour - Leland E. "Woody" Hermus, age 58, passed away on June 28, 2020. He was born on June 2, 1962 a son of the late John and Mathilda "Tillie" (Linsmeyer) Hermus.
Woody grew up on the family farm and was very proud of continuing the family tradition. He later went into business with his brothers Gene and Buzz, and they started HHH Construction. Woody enjoyed going up to the cabin to go fishing, taking pontoon boat rides, and hunting on the farm. Rides "down the lane" on Sundays was always on his list of favorite things to do, and he also loved his dogs: Boogie, Buck, and Billy. Woody worked hard, and he played even harder.
Woody was always lending a helping hand to someone in need. More than anything else, he was very proud of his boys. He loved spending time with his boys, and watching Luke play sports.
He is survived by his sons: Lee and Luke "Screwfer"; girlfriend, Julie Priebe; siblings: Kathleen (Roger) Kerkhoff, Sherry (Vaughn) Wilkinson, Ron (Cindy) Hermus, John Jr. (Debbie) Hermus, Mark Hermus, James (Sandy) Hermus, and Gene (Lori) Hermus; aunts: Rose Hendricks, Evelyn Hermus, and godmother Jane Linsmeyer; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings: Jerome Hermus and Mary Brocker; grandparents, Cornelius and Anna (Ver Gowan) Hermus and Joseph and Frances (Duffek) Linsmeyer; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 3 pm until 8 pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Deacon Bobby Doxtator officiating. Interment will take place at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.