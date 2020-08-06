Leland (Lee) John Cornell
De Pere - Leland (Lee) John Cornell, age 75, passed on July 31, 2020 at his home doing what he loved, mowing the lawn and being outside. He died of complications of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
He was born November 10th, 1944 in Green Bay to the late Mabel (Grady) Cornell and Hubert Cornell. Lee was a cowboy at heart. He told many stories of his horses. The love of horses is how he met the love of his life, Lynn Nero at Oneida Riding Stable.
Lee was united in marriage to Lynn on February 13, 1965 in Howard WI. He is survived by his wife Lynn; children Dhea (Mark) Lamb, Rockford, IL; Craig (Brenda) Cornell, DePere; and Rachel (Robert) Bloedorn, Bonduel.
Lee only finished school to the 8th grade, but his work ethics structured his life and he became a Superintendent with Zeise Construction. One of his fondest jobs was building additions to the Packer Stadium. He had many stories to tell. He retired in 2008 after 39 years of service. After retirement, he became that cowboy again, raising steers and pigs. He was happiest on his tractors and lawn mower.
Lee is further survived by his brother Ronnie (Marianne) Cornell; sisters DeDe Cramer, Ann (Donny) Benedyk; sisters-in-law Karen Cornell, Yvonne Cornell, Jacci Briggs, Elise (Greg) Puls; brother-in-law Mike Kimps and 7 grandchildren Amanda Lamb, Kent (Marissa) Cornell, Clint (fiance Madison) Cornell, Kendra Lamb, Christian Cornell, Willis Bloedorn, Autumn Bloedorn, step-grandsons Nathan Beerntsen, Evan Beerntsen, Brett Beerntsen; good friend Russell Rentmeester, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by brothers Randy Cornell, Gary Cornell, Mark Cornell; sisters Tina (Charles) Christensen, Cleo (Merlin) Wallenfang, Rosie (Don) Schwartz, Bonnie (Roger) VanderBloemen, Debbie Kimps; mothers-in-law Zoe Nero, Claire Nero; father-in-law Milton Nero; sister-in-law Nancee Ott; brothers-in-law Richard Cramer, Barry VanVolkenburg; daughter-in-law Colleen Cornell and his special dog Valarie.
Memorial service will be held at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1731 Saint Agnes Drive, Green Bay, WI on August 15, 2020. This will be a parking lot service with visitation so please join us. Visitation at 10 AM. Service at 11AM. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com