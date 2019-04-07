|
Leland Joseph Hoffman
- - In the early morning hours of March 31st, 2019, Leland Joseph Hoffman passed away at 86 years old after a graceful, sometimes frustrating, but always valiant battle with Alzheimer's dementia. Leland was born May 21, 1932 to Andrew and Helen Hannan Hoffman in DePere, Wisconsin. He and his brothers, Wayne and Howard, suffered the unthinkable loss of their mother in November of 1940, a loss that affected Leland for the duration of his nearly 87 years.
Leland joined the United States Navy and was a proud member of the SeaBees (We Build, We Fight). The talents and experience he gained as a carpenter working alongside his Dad, brothers and uncles were put to work as a SeaBee in the Philippines and on Adak Island, Alaska. While away in the Navy, mom's best friend Gail Turrif was dating Dad's best friend Butch Kempen. Dad and Mom were introduced to each other through letters and communicated exclusively by mail for a year while Dad was overseas. While he was on leave, they finally met and the story of the rest of their life together began. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, he enrolled in The Parks College of Engineering and Aeronautics at Saint Louis University in St. Louis. Dad graduated with a B.S. degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1958.
Mom and Dad married on June 9th, 1956 and the migration west began shortly after his graduation from college. Along the way there were many stops as Dad accepted engineering contracts with Lockheed, McDonnell Douglas, Beech Aircraft and other companies in the aerospace business. Also, along the way, they started what would become a very large family. Susan and Cindy were born in East St. Louis, IL, Kate in San Diego, Mike in Lincoln, NE, Julie in San Diego, Mary in Phoenix, AZ and Thom, Chris, Andy, Liz, Jen and Johanna in Ventura. You read it right, 12 kids.
In 1965, Dad accepted a position as an Engineer at Pt. Mugu where he would spend the duration of his 32 years in service to the United States. At Pt. Mugu, Dad contributed to many projects involving aircraft design, missile guidance systems, GPS and other projects that he either could not talk about or just chose not to. He was also known around our neighborhood as the go to guy for fixit problems. Carpentry, cars, electrical and plumbing, no matter the problem, he could fix it. His friend and neighbor, Delbert Knight, once told us that he would try and stump dad with almost impossible math, physics or engineering questions and was always amazed that the answers were thought about, deciphered and presented right there on the spot… and they were always correct. He was a truly intelligent man.
Family was everything to our Dad. Mom and Dad never passed up an opportunity to take the family on many many vacations around the United States, Canada and Mexico. Camping was a regular adventure and we would always come back and tell our friends of the places we had seen. We drove across the country to Wisconsin biannually to see grandparents, aunts and uncles and the seemingly hundreds of cousins. Can you imagine the planning and logistics necessary to pull that off? We truly were given a wonderful family life with dinner at the table every night and Sunday night dinners where everybody, family and friends alike, were always welcome.
Dad was a devout Catholic and he and Mom were regular parishioners at the Old Mission San Buenaventura from 1967 up to today. Dad was a committed usher at 9:00am mass every Sunday up until a few years ago when he was no longer able to perform the duties. His son-in-law, Charlie Strickel, has taken the reigns on the ushering position. Always active, our parents could be seen walking all over Ventura, Mom with her white hair, Dad with his white beard, almost always holding hands. They had a special love that will go on for eternity.
Dad was always a quiet, private man who taught us, through example, to be good people. He realized his disease early on and accepted that he would one day not recognize us. He shared his privacy with mom and with dignity, carried on to again set an example of what a gentle man he was. We will miss his physical presence in the room but will never forget the lessons he gave us. We are sad to see Dad pass but relieved knowing that he was comfortable to the end due to the continuous loving attention he was given by Mom and his kids, especially our sister Cindy who cared for him daily. He was surrounded by family as he passed. He will surely be reunited with the ones he loves in Heaven.
Dad is survived by his beautiful wife of almost 63 years, Marcella and his brother Wayne Hoffman of DePere, Wi. He is also survived by his children, Susan Corgan (Gary), Cindy, Kate Wilson (Ralph), Mike, Julie Cruz (Ernie), Mary Harris (Dan), Thom (Liz), Chris Strickel (Charlie), Andy (Dianthe), Liz Alvarado (Juan), Jennifer (Todd) and Johanna Bakes (Matt). Our parents also have 33 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren with 1 great grandchild on the way.
Dad was preceded in death by his Pa Andrew (1998) and Mother Helen (1940) and his younger brother Howard (1991), also preceding him, his stepmother Rosie (1977).
Our family would like to thank Assisted Home Health and Hospice for the care they gave to Dad in his final days.
In Lieu of flowers, our family requests you donate to The , St Vincent DePaul or a .
Funeral services will be held The Mission San Buenaventura on Tuesday, April 9th at 11:00am with Fr. Tom Elewaut officiating. A recitation of the rosary will precede the funeral, Monday, April 8th at 6:00pm at Joseph P. Reardon Funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main St, Ventura
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019