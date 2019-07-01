|
Leland "Lee" Leiterman
Denmark - Leland "Lee" J. Leiterman, age 74 passed away on June 28, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 26, 1944 to the late Leo and Eleanor (Loehlein) Leiterman Jacobs in Green Bay. He graduated from Denmark High School in 1962 and worked for Schuster Construction for 15 years.
Lee took over the family tavern business in the late 1970's and eventually became known as Leiter-dome. He started outdoor and indoor volleyball and was the first court on sand in the area. He enjoyed having charity tournaments. His most enjoyment was having blindman's tournaments for CP Green Bay. He also enjoyed engaging young boys interested in trap shooting. He golfed in two golf leagues. He loved hunting, fishing and his cabin (man cave) in his 40-acre woods. His last 10 years of work was home and cabin building at his home shop.
He is survived by son Keith (Beverly) Leiterman; daughter Jodi (Steve) Schott. Grandchildren Brandon (fiance Ashley) and Ashley Leiterman, Abby and Haley Schott. Mother of his children, Carol Leiterman and best friend, Paul Kane.
Brother; Darrell (Rose Mary) Leiterman, Sisters; Carol Runoe, Lois (Frank) Hoida, Elaine (Don) Laabs, Donna (Jack) Hill as well as many nieces and nephews. Friends; Butch and Susie, Jeff and Laurie.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Agatha.
On June 4, 2011 Lee married Donna Kapinos. They felt so blessed to have spent this time together. He is further survived by his wife Donna and her children; Jennifer (Tom) Thompson - Alaina, Derek and Jack; Tammy (special friend Terry Wetzel) Carley - Molly and Maggie; Becky (Todd) Collar - Kayla, Jay and Ryan; Jeff (Michelle) Kapinos - Cole and Logan; Tim (Amber) Kapinos - Hayden and Hank. Donna's brother; Bob (Mary) Rosek and sister Betty (Ron) Fiori.
He was also preceded in death by Donna's parents, Edward and Dorothy Rosek.
The last eight years, Lee and Donna enjoyed camping, fishing and golfing with many friends. They loved their time spent at Berry Lake with all their friends. Lee's faith and bible study was very important to him.
Family and friends may call at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave., De Pere on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, beginning at 10 am until 2:45 pm, with a service to follow at 3pm. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2019