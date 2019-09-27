|
|
LeNore Bubnik
Sturgeon Bay - LeNore "Bubbie" Bubnik, 94, of Sturgeon Bay died peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Door County Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility with her family by her side.
She was born February 4, 1925, in Algoma, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Frank and Ida (Serrahn) Mraz. LeNore was the youngest of five children. Upon her graduation from Algoma High School, she went to study and graduate from Holy Family School of Nursing in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She was a dedicated nurse at Door County Memorial Hospital for 42 years.
LeNore loved the outdoors. She enjoyed traveling, camping, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, walking and gardening. As an avid sports fan, she loved following the Packers and the Badgers.
Her love will live on in the hearts of: her daughter, Mary (David) DeMelle of Green Bay, son, Paul (Gretchen) Bubnik of Theinsville, daughter, Sarah (David) Koelling of Sturgeon Bay; grandchildren: Rachel (John) Jarvey and Jacob (Stephanie) DeMelle, Liesl (Luke) Hlavacek and Gretel Bubnik, Sam Koelling and Marta (Cole) McMillion; great-grandchildren: Elena and Emma Jarvey, Eli and Zoe DeMelle.
LeNore was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert "Bob" and Harold (Izzy); sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" (Carl) Novak and Elaine "Liz" (Pat) Muckian.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service. LeNore will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery in Algoma, Wisconsin. Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in LeNore's name to the Door County Skilled Nursing Facility, St. Peter's Lutheran Church/School, or a .
LeNore's family would like to extend a special thank you to the friends who regularly visited and everyone at the Skilled Nursing Facility for their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019