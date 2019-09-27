Services
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Sturgeon Bay, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Sturgeon Bay, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LeNore Bubnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeNore Bubnik


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LeNore Bubnik Obituary
LeNore Bubnik

Sturgeon Bay - LeNore "Bubbie" Bubnik, 94, of Sturgeon Bay died peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Door County Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility with her family by her side.

She was born February 4, 1925, in Algoma, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Frank and Ida (Serrahn) Mraz. LeNore was the youngest of five children. Upon her graduation from Algoma High School, she went to study and graduate from Holy Family School of Nursing in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She was a dedicated nurse at Door County Memorial Hospital for 42 years.

LeNore loved the outdoors. She enjoyed traveling, camping, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, walking and gardening. As an avid sports fan, she loved following the Packers and the Badgers.

Her love will live on in the hearts of: her daughter, Mary (David) DeMelle of Green Bay, son, Paul (Gretchen) Bubnik of Theinsville, daughter, Sarah (David) Koelling of Sturgeon Bay; grandchildren: Rachel (John) Jarvey and Jacob (Stephanie) DeMelle, Liesl (Luke) Hlavacek and Gretel Bubnik, Sam Koelling and Marta (Cole) McMillion; great-grandchildren: Elena and Emma Jarvey, Eli and Zoe DeMelle.

LeNore was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert "Bob" and Harold (Izzy); sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" (Carl) Novak and Elaine "Liz" (Pat) Muckian.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service. LeNore will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery in Algoma, Wisconsin. Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in LeNore's name to the Door County Skilled Nursing Facility, St. Peter's Lutheran Church/School, or a .

LeNore's family would like to extend a special thank you to the friends who regularly visited and everyone at the Skilled Nursing Facility for their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LeNore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now