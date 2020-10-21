Leo J. Leja
Sobieski - Leo J. Leja, 90, Sobieski, passed away peacefully at home Saturday morning, October 17, 2020, surrounded by his family. The son of Charles and Nellie (Bobel) Leja was born July 1, 1930, on the family farm, where he lived all of his life. Leo graduated 8th grade from Cooper School in Chicago and attended Pulaski High School with the class of 1950.
On September 4, 1954, he married Theresa Wojciechowski at St. John Cantius Church in Sobieski. He was a long time member of the parish, now St. Maximilian Kolbe. Leo farmed and drove truck at Northwest Hanna, Hurlbut, Schuster Concrete, Chapelle and Amundson, Arrow Redi-Mix, and retired from Murphy's Concrete Company in 1993, at which time he returned to farming.
Leo was an avid hunter and especially enjoyed his annual hunting trips to Minnesota. He also dabbled in raising honey bees and making honey. His favorite pastime was a tie between hunting and bailing hay. Leo was a great dad and grandpa and the farm was often the Sunday family gathering spot where every visit turned into a party.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa; nine children: Marilyn (Mark) Fischer, Dian (Robert) Reyment, Dennis Leja, Linda Van Lanen, Jerry (Kathy) Leja, Janet Leja (Tim), Russell Leja (Michelle), Rob (Mary) Leja, and Wayne Leja (Ann); his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Brandon Van Lanen, Jennifer (Mike) Van Lieshout and their children, Jackson and Myah, Leah (Jeffrey) Reinbold, Danielle Leja (Ben), Laura (Tyler) Caelwarts and their children, Austin and Hallie; Amanda Reyment (Andy), Dustin, Dillon, Laria, Alysha, and Lyniah Leja; step grandchildren: Chad Fischer (Sarah), Allie Fischer, and Maria (Tony) Wall; one brother, Charles (Leona) Leja; one sister, Alice (Carl) Blazei; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Baran; family friends: Marlaina and Katrina and their families; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Leo is further survived by his extended family in Minnesota: Terry Boettcher family, John Beckman family, all the Nelsons, and everyone at Lokens Sawmill Inn, where he "lived' the first week of November every year.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: infant, Joseph, Stanley (Estelle) Leja, and Edward (Lillian) Leja; a sister, Mary (Chester) Wojciechowski; brother-in-law, Alex Baran; and his lifetime friend and hunting buddy: Kenny "Cool Cal" Calaway.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 6051 Noble St., Sobieski, after 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 23rd. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Fr. Francis Nusi presiding and Fr. Antonio de los Santos concelebrating, with burial in St. John Cantius Cemetery.
Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one.
The family requests no flowers, please.
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice for their compassionate care, and our brother, Russell for the loving care he gave Dad, allowing Mom and the family to be with him every day, and making sure Dad could spend his last days on the farm he loved.
Since it is not possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Leja family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com