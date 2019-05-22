|
|
Leo J. Micke
Kaukauna - Leo J. Micke, 95, Freedom, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019 at Meadow Wood Assisted Living, Seymour. He was born April 12, 1924 in the Town of Holland to the late Henry and Josephine (Haen) Micke. On August 29, 1946 he married Josephine Van Asten at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Freedom.
Leo, along with the help of his wife and children, was a dairy farmer up until his retirement in 1980. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Leo was always young at heart, and he and Josephine instilled a good work ethic in their children. Leo liked playing cards, especially Sheepshead, gardening, and woodworking. He and his wife traveled to Europe and enjoyed many trips throughout the United States.
He is survived by his children: Joanie Micke, Gene (Kathy) Micke, Gary (Carol) Micke, Lynn (Duane) Ihde, and Don (Barb) Micke. Leo is further survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, as well as his sisters-in-law Julie Micke, Alma Vanevenhoven, Marion Van Asten, and special friend Ruth Pankow.
He was preceded in death by his Wife of 55 years, Josephine; six brothers: Tony (Ceil) Micke, Norbert Micke, Gilbert Micke, Raymond (Rose) Micke, Francis (Gladys) Micke and Edward Micke; four sisters: Veronica (Ray) Jacobs, Rosella (Clayton) VanderHeiden, Anna Micke, Helen Micke; Josephine's family: Blanche (Edward) Van Handel, Martin (Josephine) Van Asten, William Van Asten, Mary (Leo) Vander Heiden, Orville Vanevenhoven, and Rose (Joe) Vander Heiden; and a special friend Cordell Hurst.
Friends may call at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Freedom from 4:00PM until 7:00PM on Thursday May 23, 2019. Visitation will continue after 10:00AM on Friday, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM with Fr. Walter Stumpf and Deacon Gary Vanness officiating. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
Ryan Funeral Home De Pere is assisting the family.
Special thanks to the staff of Good Shephard Nursing Home and Assisted Living and all of the wonderful and outstanding aides as well as Unity Hospice, your kindness is so kindly appreciated.
The family of Leo would like to thank John Larson. Your visits meant more than you'll ever know.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2019