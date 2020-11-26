Leo Ted Kaufman



Loomis - Leo Ted Kaufman passed away on November 22, 2020 at the age of 86.



Leo was born on February 7th, 1934, to Anna and Leo Kaufman at St. Joseph-Lloyd Hospital in Menominee, Michigan. He was the first born with Tom and Shirley following. He grew up on the family farm in Loomis. In high school, he served in student government as vice president of his senior class. He went to state with the drama club and played tackle for the Marinette Marines. He graduated from Marinette High School in 1952.



After high school, Leo attended the University of Wisconsin-Extension in Marinette until 1954 when he volunteered for the draft and served two years active duty in Germany with the Big Red One - 1st Infantry Division. Leo played football in the military and traveled throughout Europe with his team. He was a Veteran of Foreign Wars, a member of the American Legion Post #476. He was also a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Marinette.



After Leo was honorably discharged from the Army, he went to work for the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation in the Highway Division as an Engineer Technician and then was the Statewide Coordinator for Ground Control for Aerial Mapping for the State of Wisconsin.



He retired in 1993 to the family home in Loomis where he lived the rest of his life with his brother Tom.



Leo liked to garden, hunt and golf. He and his brother Tom would go on hunting trips out west every year - adding to their trophy wall and making lifelong friends along the way.



He was an amazing cook and baker. Despite recent health issues and undergoing dialysis three times a week, he still managed to bake pumpkin pies, angel food cake and peanut butter cookies.



To know Leo was to know a man who was gentle, kind, giving, and caring.



Leo was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Elvira Johnson Kaufman, his father, Leo Frank Kaufman and his infant sister, Margaret Lorraine Kaufman.



He is survived by his brother Thomas Kaufman, his sister Shirley Kaufman, his niece Tracy (Jess) Mangold and his great-niece AnneShirley Mangold.



Friends may call at Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home in Marinette on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4 until 7 p.m. Due to public health concerns, wearing of face coverings and social distancing will be observed. With the same consideration for the health of all, a private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5th at Zion Lutheran Church with the Rev. Keith Kolstad officiating. Entombment with Military Honors will follow at Forest Home Mausoleum in Marinette.



The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Aurora Medical Center Bay Area who took such compassionate care of Leo during his time there









