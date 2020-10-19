1/1
Leon Anthony Fischer
Peshtigo - LEON ANTHONY FISCHER, 85 of Peshtigo, WI passed away on Sunday October 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. Leon was born on March 16, 1935 in Appleton, WI to the late Emil and Marie (Griesbach) Fischer. He proudly served his Country in the United States Army. On December 29, 1956, Leon married his sweetheart since the 3rd grade, Laverne M. Weslowski in Pulaski, WI. He was an innovative farmer and owned and operated a gravel and livestock trucking company. Leon enjoyed pitching horse shoes, bowling, golfing and was an avid reader. He enjoyed mentoring inexperienced farmers. Leon loved his wife, Laverne dearly. At the age of 37 years, Leon had a life changing experience, thru faith in Jesus Christ. His home church was Faith Church of Peshtigo.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years: Laverne of Peshtigo, WI; daughter: Jane (Brian) Bettendorf of Nashville, TN; 6 sons: Gregg (Linda) of Waverly Hall, GA, Jeff (Lisa) of Suamico, WI, Scott of Big Timber, MT, Tom (Pam) of Peshtigo, WI, Jay (Kristine) of Slinger, WI and Jim (Donesa) of Crivitz, WI; 24 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 2 sisters: Bernice Parham and Virginia Basham.

Leon was preceded in death by 1 son: John; 1 granddaughter: Ashley; 1 great grandson: Ryder James Fischer; 2 sisters: Lucille and Rosemary; and 2 brothers: Victor and Nick.

Visitation for Leon will be held at Faith Church on Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 pm with Pastor Jay Williams presiding. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Military 20 year club. Anderson Kell Funeral Home, Menominee, MI is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Leon's name. Any expressions may be directed to: Tom Fischer 350 Linden Street Peshtigo, WI 54157




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
