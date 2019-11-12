|
|
Leon F. Jansen
De Pere - Leon F. Jansen, 86, De Pere, passed away peacefully on Monday, Veteran's Day November 11, 2019. Lee was born on December 3, 1932 in De Pere to the late Leonard and Dora (Zelten) Jansen. He served his country enlisting in the US Army. During the Korean War he was stationed in Germany for two years. He was a member of the Post 2113 where for many years helped with military funerals and Honor Guard.
On September 17, 1955, Lee married Bernice Hendricks at St. Mary Catholic Church, De Pere. They celebrated 64 years of marriage this past September. He was employed at Proctor & Gamble, retiring after 39 years of service in 1991. Lee enjoyed going "up North" to the cottage in Crivitz, deer hunting, gardening but most of all spending time with his family.
Survivors are his loving wife, Bernice; five children, Deborah (Irv) Ziskind, Keith (Michelle), Gary (Cheryl), Steve (Kim), Brian (Lisa); 6 grandchildren, Brett (Katie), Matthew, Alex (Callie), Travis (Samantha), Tyler (Jamie), Ryan, Kayla; 4 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Eliott, Adelyn, Wyatt; brothers, Richard (Pat) and Norman (Joan); numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Claudia Vanden Hoogen; brother, Clem Jansen; daughter-in-law, Cindy Jansen.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, November 14, 2019 after 9:00AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Dr., Ledgeview. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Lee at 11:00AM with Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded at the church following mass. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.
Bernice and her family would like to extend sincere appreciation for the wonderful care Lee received at Unity Hospice for his last month.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019