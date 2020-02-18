Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Petrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Petrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon Petrich Obituary
Leon Petrich

Kewaunee - Leon Jule Petrich, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home in Kewaunee. Leon was born on July 12, 1941, in the Town of Red Springs in Shawano County, to the late Jule and Mata (Duwe) Petrich. On May 13, 1961, he was united in marriage to Jill Neuman in Shawano. He worked for many years as a truck driver.

Leon is survived by: three sons, Steve (Karla) of Selinsgrove, PA, Tim (Jayne) of Jacksonville, FL, and Tom of Green Bay; four grandchildren, Travis, Trevor, Owen and Evan; his special friend, Lylis Jeffalone; a sister, Darlene Reif; and one brother, Floyd (Rosemary) Petrich.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Jill; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Petrich; five sisters and two brothers.

A memorial service for Leon will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Swedberg Funeral Home - Gresham with Mr. Richard Menning officiating. Inurnment will be in Gresham Public Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -