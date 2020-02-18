|
Leon Petrich
Kewaunee - Leon Jule Petrich, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home in Kewaunee. Leon was born on July 12, 1941, in the Town of Red Springs in Shawano County, to the late Jule and Mata (Duwe) Petrich. On May 13, 1961, he was united in marriage to Jill Neuman in Shawano. He worked for many years as a truck driver.
Leon is survived by: three sons, Steve (Karla) of Selinsgrove, PA, Tim (Jayne) of Jacksonville, FL, and Tom of Green Bay; four grandchildren, Travis, Trevor, Owen and Evan; his special friend, Lylis Jeffalone; a sister, Darlene Reif; and one brother, Floyd (Rosemary) Petrich.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Jill; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Petrich; five sisters and two brothers.
A memorial service for Leon will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Swedberg Funeral Home - Gresham with Mr. Richard Menning officiating. Inurnment will be in Gresham Public Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
