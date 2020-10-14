Leon R. Engler
Green Bay - Leon R. Engler, 81, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born in a long cabin in Crivitz on December 21, 1938, to Hibbard and Esther (Wautters) Engler. The family moved to Oshkosh where Leon graduated from Oshkosh High School with high honors. He went on to graduate from Marquette University with a Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1961. On July 20, 1956, he married Susan K. Brunover. The couple celebrated 64 years of marriage this June.
Leon worked for Wisconsin Public Service for 42 years as an electric engineer and was a member of professional organizations including the WSPE. He and Sue were very active volunteers, especially with the Salvation Army in disaster relief efforts. He also volunteered with Coats for Kids, Toys for Tots, and collecting food for holiday baskets. Leon was a member of the Jaycees and was involved with the Miss Green Bay Pageant for many years.
Leon enjoyed the outdoors, whether camping, hunting with his father and his sons, trout fishing, boating, or spending time at his daughter's cottage.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; one daughter, Debra (Bob) Berns, Rhinelander; two sons, Jim Engler, Menominee, MI: Bill Engler, Green Bay; his grandchildren, Brian Berns, Bradley Berns, Greg Engler, Jeff Engler, Amie Engler, Patrick Engler, Nikki Hermans, Casey Scray, Jessica Engler, Joseph Overeem Engler, and Alyssa Larscheid; 8 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Sally (John) Breaker and Cathy Gill; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Engler; two daughters-in-law, Connie Engler and Debbie Engler; his parents, Hibbard and Esther Engler; a sister, Rosella Fuss; two brothers, Hibbard and Orville "Ed" Engler; a brother-in-law, Robert Gill.
Due to the COVID restrictions, private family services were held. A public memorial service will be held in 2021. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Proko-Wall Funeral Home assisted the family. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com
