Leon R. Hebel
Green Bay - Leon Roger Hebel, 87, of Green Bay passed away at home on September 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Leon was born on January 22, 1933 to the late Edward and Beatrice (Olson) Hebel. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
On July 12, 1953 Leon married Ruby Braun of Green Bay. Ruby preceded Leon in death on February 4, 2000.
In his younger days Leon loved hunting, fishing and sailing. Leon had a great sense of humor and could easily make those around him smile and laugh. Later in life he enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to music, tinkering on anything he could get his hands on, jigsaw puzzles, and spoiling his cat, Mikey.
Leon is survived by his children: Lesia Seager, Neil Hebel, Susan Hebel, Bennett (Dena) Hebel and daughter-in-law Judith Hebel along with grandchildren: Erin, Scott, Sarah, April, Amanda, Kerrie, Nathan, Autumn, Ashley, Jeremiah, Steven and great- grandchildren: Paula, Emersen, Macyn, Aleigha, Josephine, Ronan, Vivian, and Michael. He is also survived by his brothers: Jordan Hebel and Terry (Betty) Hebel; brother-in-law Ed Schumacher; long-time neighbors Tom and Barb Hoppe and Dale and Sharon Ducat, who were very caring and helpful.
He was also preceded in death by his sons Scott and Paul; brothers Roy and Harley and sisters Lynn and Lorene.
Viewing will be on Friday September 11, 2020 at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel at 340 S. Monroe Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. Pastor Julie Wrubbel-Lange from Grace Lutheran Church will be officiating. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Leon's family would like to thank the medical staff at Bellin Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospice for their special care and services.