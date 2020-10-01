Leona L. Petri
Green Bay - Leona L. Petri, 93, resident of Marla Vista Assisted Living in Green Bay, WI, passed away September 19, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center in Green Bay after a brief hospitalization with multiple age-related health issues.
Leona was born August 10, 1927, in Hobart, IN to Robert E. and Flora (Goebel) Leeson. She married Edwin R. Petri on January 30, 1946 in Marinette, WI. They lived in the Menekaunee neighborhood of Marinette for many years where they raised their four daughters; Ruth (long-time companion Chuck Rounds) Farrell of Menominee, MI, Pat (Frank) Fiordellisi of Green Bay, Lorry (Mike) Monfils of Menominee, Betsy (Dave) Wellner of Green Bay.
Leona and Ed were also foster parents to scores of children over many years including Jim Berg of Green Bay and Heather Collier of Green Bay who remain close members of the family.
Also surviving Leona are her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren; Michael (Chelsea) Monfils and their children Caleb and Nora of Menominee, Adam (Jo) Monfils and their children Kaden and Bridget of Peshtigo, WI, Frankie (Wendy) Fiordellisi and their children Gionni and Luka of North Liberty, IA, Marlo Wellner and her children Olivia and Benson of Green Bay, Carmen (Mike) Franzen and their children Camille and son due December 19 of Sussex, WI, Austin Wellner of Iowa City, IA, Mindy (Jon) Schievink and their children Bentley and Leland of Marinette. Leona is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Leona was preceded in death by her siblings; Flora May Ives, Bob Leeson, Helen Johnson, Bill Leeson, Dick Leeson, Peggy Miles, Shirley Busick, Delores Cummings, Phyllis Smith and Betsy Leeson, and infant grandson Adam Monfils.
Leona was a member of The Salvation Army in Marinette and over many years she volunteered countless hours to their community service programs including managing the clothing center, holiday food basket distribution and the Ladies Home League.
Leona's many interests and hobbies included gardening, canning, baking, crocheting, playing her guitar and reading (especially Danielle Steel novels). She was an avid fan of professional wrestling and a devoted Packer fan. Above all she enjoyed being the center of attention at family gatherings which always included good food and card and dice games.
Leona was an amazing, selfless woman whose faith, grace and strength are an inspiration to all. She leaves us with many precious memories and will remain in our hearts forever.
In accordance with Leona's wishes, no funeral service will be held. She will be laid to eternal rest beside her beloved husband Ed in Glenwood Memorial Garden Cemetery in Marinette. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
.
The family thanks Marla Vista Assisted Living and Crossroads Care Center for their compassion and care and Pfotenhauer Funeral Home for their help with arrangements.
If you should desire to honor Leona's memory with a gift, please consider The Salvation Army, 80 W. Russell Street, Marinette, WI. 54143.