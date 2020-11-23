1/1
Leona "Cindy" Nienhaus
1927 - 2020
De Pere - Leona "Cindy" Nienhaus, age 93 of Greenleaf, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Cindy was born on June 15, 1927 in Clark Mills, Wisconsin to the late Ed and Mary (Wilhelm) Gosz. On May 24, 1952 she married Earl Nienhaus who preceded her in death on December 19, 2018. She worked at the Post Office in Greenleaf for 27 years.

She is survived by son, Dennis (Barb) Nienhaus of DePere, grandchildren; Angie (Matt) Wifler and Robert Nienhaus, great-grandchildren; Ben, Ellie and Amelia Wifler and Lydia Jane Nienhaus. Cindy is further survived by her sisters; Clara Long of New Albany, IN and Martha Johnson of Franklin, TN, sisters-in-law: Margie Gosz, Dolores Lemke and Irene Titel as well as several nieces and nephews.

Leona was preceded in death by husband, Earl, as well as numerous brothers and sisters.

Per Leona's wishes, private graveside services will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Greenleaf. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.

Our family would like to extend our thanks to the caregivers at Wyndemere Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their care and concern.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
