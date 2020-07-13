1/1
Leona Pelishek
Leona Pelishek

Allouez - Leona R. Pelishek, 93, Allouez resident, died unexpectedly Monday morning, July 13, 2020, at her home.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, July 16. A parish wake service will conclude the visitation at 7:00 pm Thursday. Visitation will continue Friday at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 645 S. Irwin Ave, after 9:30 am until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 10:30 am Friday at the church with Msgr. James Feely officiating. Entombment in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the Pelishek family at www.prokowall.com




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
