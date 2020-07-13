Leona Pelishek
Allouez - Leona R. Pelishek, 93, Allouez resident, died unexpectedly Monday morning, July 13, 2020, at her home.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, July 16. A parish wake service will conclude the visitation at 7:00 pm Thursday. Visitation will continue Friday at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 645 S. Irwin Ave, after 9:30 am until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 10:30 am Friday at the church with Msgr. James Feely officiating. Entombment in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the Pelishek family at www.prokowall.com