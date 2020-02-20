|
Leonard Albrecht Jr.
Crivitz - Leonard Frederick Albrecht Jr., 86, of Crivitz, WI, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born to the late Leonard and Emilie (Boehm) Albrecht Sr., on November 16, 1933, in Milwaukee, WI. He was a graduate of Washington High School in Milwaukee where he played football and wrestled for 4 years. Not long after graduation he went into the Plumber and Steamfitter apprenticeship program along with a 2 year service in the military before returning home to complete his apprenticeship. He met his future wife Joan Price in 1958 and they were married in 1959. Len and Joan started their lives together in Menomonie Falls, WI before moving to Coleman, WI in 1971 finally settling in Crivitz, WI in 1995 until they moved to Emerald Bay Retirement Community in Hobart WI last November.
Len was a union pipefitter, but also enjoyed working on his hobby farm in Coleman until he retired in 1992, when he and Joan moved to Crivitz. After retiring he focused on his other hobby of woodcarving which was his passion to the end. Len and Joan started a carving club where they helped others interested in carving. They spent many weekends going to carving shows and craft fairs. He also loved to spend time hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends.
Len is survived by his Wife of 60 years Joan and two children: Leonard (Annette) Albrecht III of Superior WI and Beth Albrecht of Green Bay WI. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Tyler Albrecht, Catie Albrecht (Gabe Gelhaus), Jake (Paige) Albrecht, one great-grandson, Lawson Albrecht, a nephew Jim Zuber and brother in-law Gene Price. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Dorothy Zuber, brother in-law Maston Zuber and a niece Martha Thull.
At Len's request there will be no funeral service but we will have a memorial gathering for family and friends that will be held later this summer at the Crivitz town hall.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020