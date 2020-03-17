Services
Leonard Brault


1935 - 2020
Coleman - Leonard F. Brault, 84 of Coleman, passed away at Bay Area Medical Center, Marinette on March 17, 2020. He was born to the late Francis and Alice (Kafka) Brault April 10, 1935 in the Town of Lena. Leonard served in the U.S. Army for two years. He married the former Audrey Wandke February 11, 1961 in Coleman. Leonard was employed by Chadwick Manufacturing, Packerland Woodworking, and retired from Capital Fixtures. He loved woodworking and fishing for all kinds of fish.

Surviving are his wife, Audrey, three children, Craig (Jody) Brault, Diane (Jim) Grabowski, Sue (Ray) Martin, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, one brother, Donald (Yvonne) Brault, four sisters, Lenore Elias, Donna Junion, Sharon Topel, Karon Stone and a brother and sister-in-law, Gale (Bonnie) Wandke. He was preceded in death by his parents, two grandchildren, and four brothers-in-law.

According to Leonard's wishes private funeral services will be held with Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, Coleman.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
