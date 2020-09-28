Leonard Hervas, Jr.Green Bay - Leonard Hervas Jr was born April 14, 1933 and left the earthly world on September 24, 2020 at the age of 87, surrounded by his family.He was born in Almena Wisconsin to Leonard Sr and Clara (Reddig) Hervas. In 1951 he graduated from Turtle Lake High School and returned for many school reunions over the years.He entered the Army and went to Korea in 1953. After his honorable discharge, he married Alice Shores on August 25, 1956 in Anoka, MN. They started a family and eventually moved with their three children to Green Bay Wisconsin.In his retirement years he was a creative woodworker. He was active with his church family and met regularly for coffee with friends. He enjoyed his family reunions and weekends at the cabin with his siblings and their spouses.He loved watching his grandchildren grow, learn, travel and start families of their own. Len was excited to have twelve great grandchildren to hug. His great-great grandson lit up the last year of his life.He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ned Hervas and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.He's survived by his wife Alice and their three children, William (Karen) Hervas, Dawn (Dennis) Clark and Leonard Hervas III, ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.The family would like to thank the staff at Bellin Hospital for all of their wonderful care and guidance.There will be a private ceremony at Pilgrim Lutheran Church.In lieu of flowers the family recommends a donation to the "JDRF" or your church in honor of Leonard Hervas Jr.