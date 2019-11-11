Services
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
920-388-3811
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Parish
Kewaunee, WI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Parish
Kewaunee, WI
Leonard Mastalir


1938 - 2019
Leonard Mastalir Obituary
Leonard Mastalir

Kewaunee -

Leonard Mastlair, 81 years young passed away peacefully at home in Kewaunee with loved ones by his side.

Leonard was born February 28th, 1938 in Kewaunee to the late Anna M. Wachal and Edward Mastlair. Leonard dearly loved his farm and was a true farmer from the beginning to the end. He farmed until he officially retired in 2012. Leonard celebrated his retirement with vacationing to Hawaii and New York City. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, his furry friends in the barn and Cody. Leonard also enjoyed going out to local restaurants every chance he could. Leonard was active in Holy Rosary Parish in Kewaunee. He will be remembered for his teasing jokes, his generous heart, his listening ears, his love for laughter and his love of sky-blue-pink.

Survivors include several cousins, including a special cousin, Aggie Seiler, Kewaunee.

An extended heartfelt thank you to Dori Ann Armstrong for her years of continuous support and granting Leonard's final wishes and allowing him to remain at home. A special thank you to all of those who helped provide compassion and comforting support to Leonard in his time of need and to Pete and Terri Schleis for taking him to church regularly.

Family and friends are asked to join at Holy Rosary Parish in Kewaunee on Friday, November 15th 2019 for a showing at 9:30am with Mass following at 11:00am.

Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
