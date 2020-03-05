|
|
Leonard Prue Jr.
Green Bay - Leonard Prue Jr., passed away on March 4, 2020 in Green Bay, WI. He was born on 10/26/1925 to Leonard Prue Sr. and Bertha McDaniel in Carter WI. On 2/12/1944 he married Jeanette DeWindt; his wife of 76 years.
As a newlywed, he joined the Army and served our country guiding planes home from WWII.
As the family grew, Dad relocated to Gary, IN where he worked as a boiler operator for Georgia Pacific for 33 years. Dad was often greeted at the door by his rambunctious children wanting piggy back rides. During the summer he kept the grill flaming, feeding the mouths of many. Besides being a master griller, dad made the best French toast and cocoa fudge. Christmas was spent with dad dressed as Santa Claus, spreading his Christmas magic throughout the neighborhood. In 1988 dad retired to Green Bay, WI where he continued his giving lifestyle by volunteering at Paul's Pantry where he made many life-long friends. Labor days were enjoyed walking the Mackinac Bridge. He also enjoyed camping and playing cards with his family. Leonard was a loving and grateful husband, a kind hearted dad and a doting grandpa. He was loved by all and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife Jeanette. Children Melvin Prue, Karen (George) Bunnell, Bruce (Julie) Prue, Dolly Cerda, Dotty Prue, Suzie Prue, Keith (Jane) Prue; Siblings Beverly Funk, Carol Garoutte, Gordon Prue; along with 19 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. He is preceded in death by daughter Penny Kolivas; grandchildren Eric Bunnell and Charity Prue; great grandchild Donovan Campbell; Siblings Eugene Prue, Norman Prue, Walter Prue, Laverne Osmond, Evelyn Belongia; recently deceased son-in-law Manuel Cerda.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, East-Town location, 2379 East Mason Street, from 11:00am until 2:00pm, followed by funeral service. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
The family would like to thank Edenbrook and Aurora Hospice team for their gracious caring in his last day.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020