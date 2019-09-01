|
|
Leonard R. Walczyk
Allouez - Leonard R. Walczyk, 90, Allouez, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born July 15, 1929, in Green Bay to the late Joseph and Stephanie (Huntowski) Walczyk. Len graduated from St. Mary of the Angels Grade School and was a proud 1947 graduate of Central Catholic High School. He married the former Lucille Vissers on February 5, 1955, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in DePere.
He was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, was a Booyah Maker and parish picnic volunteer. Len also volunteered at St Mary's Roller Rink, was a communion distributor, server, usher, reader and a member of the church Men's Club. He was a devout Catholic, attended church daily (sometimes twice a day) and ushered for the noon Mass at St. Willebrords for 50 years. Len sang in the Horton Roe Choir and was active in Premontre Parents Club when his children were in school.
He was an insurance representative for most of his working career eventually owning and operating Rice Insurance Agency. In retirement Len continued to help some of his clients with the Dickensheid Cravillion Insurance Agency. He also enjoyed working part time at Proko-Wall Funeral Home and being instrumental in establishing their pre-need program. Tuesdays were for golfing and that happened at Woodside Golf Course with Mel, Kenny and Whitey. Many didn't know that Len enjoyed deer hunting for many years with his brothers and brothers-in-law, as well as some close friends. No one ever shot a deer, but it was said that you needed a gun and had to go in the woods to shoot one. Many stories were told during those long weekends and many memories were made. He was a great joke teller and enjoyed social gatherings where he could share his wit. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Len is survived by his wife and children: Karen (Steve) Wolf; John (Diane) Walczyk; Craig (Tammy) Walczyk; Lisa (Doug) Bergan; Ann (Tom) Brey; Jane (Dave) Blomme and Susan (Cory) Schneider; his grandchildren: Nick, Robert, Max, Jake, Whitney, Evan, Vince, Ava, Emmett, Emilie and Gracie. Len is further survived by his siblings and their spouses: Theresa Beerntsen, Don (Julanne) Walczyk, Bernie Simon and Bob (Rosie) Walczyk, Sr.; Lucy's siblings: Mary Neugent, Kathy Jobelius and Jerry Vissers, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by siblings and spouses: Fran (Bud) Sabo, Mel Beerntsen, Gerry (Jerry) LeMere, John Simon; nephew, Tim Walczyk; Lucy's siblings and spouses: Betty (Tom) Higgins, John Neugent, Dick Jobelius, Jim Vissers and Marian Vissers.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-8:00 pm. Parish wake service 7:30 pm Wednesday. Visitation will continue at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hillside Lane after 9:30 am Thursday until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 am Thursday at the church with Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, OFM officiating and Fr. Pons, OFM concelebrating. Burial in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to Len's family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in his name.
I'll see you in church……..if the windows are clean!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019