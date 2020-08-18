1/1
Leonard "Lenny" Smetana
Leonard "Lenny" Smetana

Green Bay - Leonard "Lenny" F. Smetana, 79, formerly of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, August 16, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1941 to the late Michael and Alvina (Barrett) Smetana. He married the love of his life, Sandra Vanlanen at Heritage Hill in Green Bay. Lenny farmed in Lincoln and later in life, he worked as a sales representative at a car dealership. Lenny enjoyed fishing trips to Canada, being outdoors and the early spring crops.

Lenny is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; his sons, Scott (Tammy) and their children Shae and Aliyah, Barry (Ann) and their children Destiny and Katelin; brother, Marvin (Jean) Smetana; as well as by Sandy's 6 children and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Alvina Smetana.

Visitation will take place at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lincoln from 10 to 11 am on Thursday, August 20, 2020, Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with Fr. Edward Looney officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced and wearing of masks will be required. Online condolences may be shared at www. wiesnermassart.com.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
