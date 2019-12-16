|
Leone Olson
Pittsfield - Leone Olson, 94, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born on October 10, 1925, in Green Bay to Eva and Samuel Saunders.
Leone graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1943. She worked three years with the FBI: one year in Washington D.C. and 2 years in Chicago. Leone then was employed by Fort Howard Paper Company in Green Bay, as the Engineering Secretary, retiring after 30 years.
Leone married Harris Olson in 1946 and they had their son, Rick in 1948.
She enjoyed gardening, time spent in Sanibel Island and Florida, and more importantly time with her grandchildren.
Leone is survived by her granddaughter, Kim (Eric) Perrault; great-grandchildren, Emily and Andrew; other family members and numerous friends she met over the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harris in 2003; and her son Rick, in 2010.
Visitation will be will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, December 19; followed by the Funeral Service at 5:30 p.m. with Rev. Stuart Dornfeld officiating. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019