Danville, CA - Leora Hockers Scott Feser, 98, of Danville, California passed away October 23, 2020.



She was born December 7, 1921 in De Pere, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Leona and Charles Hockers. She graduated from East De Pere High School in 1940. Leora was married to two wonderful husbands. Her first husband George Scott in 1946, with which she had twin daughters, Karen Van Meter and Sharon Jones. After George passed away, she attended a class reunion in Wisconsin where Leora re-met an old High School friend, Mike Feser. With much correspondence and visits, Leora and Mike were married in 1966. Leora was always known for her out going and positive personality. She left an unforgettable impression on everyone she met. She is survived by her daughters Karen Van Meter and Sharon Jones (Stephen) who reside in California, two grand children, Lori Cach and Gregory Jones, and one great grandchild, Carson Cach.



A celebration of her life is planned for Summer of 2021 in Wisconsin, where she will also be laid to rest at Allouez Catholic Cemetery, Allouez, Wisconsin.



Leora requested in lieu of flowers or donations, to raise a glass and toast the good memories.









