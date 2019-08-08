Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
LeRoy F. Dryja

LeRoy F. Dryja Obituary
LeRoy F. Dryja

Green Bay - LeRoy F. Dryja, 86, Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 11; a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Visitation will continue at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Dr. from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, August 12; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

The complete obituary will be published in Sunday's Press-Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
