Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Cicero, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Leroy Kraning Obituary
Leroy Kraning

Seymour - Leroy J. Kraning, 86, of Seymour, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday morning, June 22, 2019, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Seymour. He was born November 8, 1932, son of the late Herman and Emma (Krause) Kraning.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cicero.

On August 10, 1957 he was united in marriage to Mildred E. Werner.

Leroy owned a dairy farm in the town of Seymour for many years. He also had stories of working at the old City Stadium in Green Bay.

He enjoyed playing cards, pitching horseshoes, bowling, and chewing on his cigars. He especially loved the time he spent with his grandchildren.

Leroy is survived by his wife, Mildred; sons: Richard (Danielle) Kraning; Terry (Tina) Kraning, Dale (Gina) Kraning, Mike (Chrisanne) Kraning, Jeff (Shelly) Kraning, Tim (Jenny) Kraning, and Larry (Janet) Kraning; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is further survived by two brothers: Lester "Pete" (Bonnie) Kraning and Elmer "Butch" (Betty) Kraning; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Leroy is preceded in death by sisters and a brother.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cicero on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Vicki Jens-Page officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to Leroy's family expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com

Special thanks to those that assisted us with fullfilling dad's wishes of being able to stay at home as long as he did. We would also like to thank the staff at Unity Hospice for your compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2019
