Leroy Swenty
Klondike - Leroy J. Swenty, 89, of Klondike, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was born to the late John and Emily (Nasgovitz) Swenty March 26, 1930 in the Town of Brazeau. He married the former Patsy Blazek December 7, 1957. Leroy worked at Graetz Manufacturing for over 40 years until retiring in 1995. Leroy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and picking berries.
Surviving are his wife Patsy, 3 children, Brenda (Tony) Lesperance, Bruce (Patti) Swenty, and Bob (Linda) Swenty, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, one sister Joan (Russell) McDonald.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Wilbert, and two sisters, Jeanette Zorzi and Della Kostreva.
The family will greet relatives and friends Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Safe Haven Community Church, Pound from 9 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM with Pastor Mark Kostreva officiating. Leroy will be placed to rest at Hickory Cemetery. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice for their compassionate care and wonderful service.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019