Les J. Mangin, Jr.
Green Bay - "When I consider how my life is spent, I hardly ever repent"
Les J. Mangin, Jr., 79, Green Bay, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born August 12, 1939 in Manitowoc to Les and Beatie (Zinkel) Mangin. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School and he then enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He served from 1959 to 1962 and was stationed in the Philippines and Okinawa, Japan. After receiving his honorable discharge, he started his long-time employment with Wisconsin Bell; eventually retiring from Ameritech/AT&T. On May 11, 1968, he married Carol Kochan in Manitowoc.
Throughout his life, Les' hard work and commitment to quality were repeatedly recognized by his coworkers and his industry. His work ethic, which earned him professional respect, was complimented by deep compassion and love of family and friends.
He had many hobbies with a focus on the outdoors including ATVing, canoeing, snowboarding, and cycling. He traveled frequently with his family and friends. He had a particular fondness for ATVing in Moab, UT, source of his famous hat. Whether it was chasing groups of bikers in France, trekking through Ecuadorian mountains (donkey-assisted), competing for the 60-65 age group title in the Wisconsin mountain bike race series, he never turned away a chance to participate directly with his family. He took great pleasure in spending time with his grandchildren, harassing them and teaching them about the important things in life such as always carrying a pocketknife. But most of all he had a special gift for meeting people and generally having a good time. Around Les, people were only briefly strangers. His memory will be long-lived in the numerous stories his family, friends, and even brief acquaintances will tell about their time with him.
Les is survived by his wife, Carol; four children, Mary Beth (Doug) Hynek, Lew (Guadalupe) Mangin, John (Lisa) Mangin, Dave (Maud) Mangin; five grandchildren, Emma, Grace and Maggie Hynek, Liam and Julia Mangin; four sisters and a brother, Dolly Stokes, Karen Bouril, Beatie Brandt, Tom Mangin, Michelle Mangin; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Charlie; a sister, Charlene Mullins.
While he leaves this world deficient of a character authentically distinct, we rest assured that he is engrossed in deep conversation with Les Sr, his sister Charlene, brother Charlie, and mother-in-law Loretta over a Guinness.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. A Sharing of Memories will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Visitation will continue at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Ln., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church with Rev. Robert Rhyner officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Maple Grove. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
As much as Carol likes flowers, memorials can be made to Friends of St. Patrick, Maple Grove, WI or the Green Bay East High Tech Ed Program.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019