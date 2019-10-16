Services
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
6051 Noble St
Sobieski, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
6051 Noble St
Sobieski, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Blaser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester Blaser Jr.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lester Blaser Jr. Obituary
Lester Blaser, Jr.

Chase - Lester L. "Jay" Blaser, Jr., lifelong resident of the town of Chase, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Sun Valley II the Pines in Pulaski, where he was lovingly cared for over the past several years.

The son of Lester L. Blaser, Sr. and Marie (McDermid) Blaser was born April 2, 1934, in Chase, graduated from St. Norbert High School in DePere, and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a faith-filled man, a gentle soul who was a much loved member of the community. He was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Bona Council #4439, Pulaski. Les served as sexton of St. Joseph Cemetery in Chase for many years, until health and aging let him know it was time to pass the torch to the next generation of Blasers.

Music was the passion of his life. He gave piano and/or organ lessons to half the kids in town. Those same kids today share how Les would sometimes doze mid-lesson to the beat of the metronome. Les worked as a church organist most of his life, leading the faith communities of Assumption B.V.M. in Pulaski, and his home parishes of St. Joseph in Chase and St. John Cantius (now St. Maximilian Kolbe) in Sobieski in song at weekend liturgies, weddings, funerals, and on other occasions. It wasn't unusual for Les to walk up to his place at the organ just minutes before a funeral Mass was scheduled to start, with a look of confidence and "no worries" on his smiling face. And there was no need to worry. He was the consummate pro. Both young and old would giggle because LBJ (a nickname he jokingly took to himself) would rattle the pews a bit when the music so moved him. He also spent time behind the organ at other area churches of various religious traditions, always ready to help the assembly with their sung prayer. Jay served as the organist and director of the Boys Choir in Green Bay for several years. He also taught at Assumption B.V.M. Grade School in Pulaski for a short time and drove school bus for the school and the district.

Jay enjoyed going out for dinner, and sometimes dancing, with friends and family. He was a good and loyal friend. A gentleman scholar, he was easy to engage in good and witty conversations. He also had a dry sense of humor and carried a good amount of the McDermid feistiness.

Survivors include his sister, Carolyn "Carrie" Ford, Milwaukee; two sisters-in-law: Barbara Blaser, Pulaski, and Kathy Blaser, Kohler; nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Cyril and Robert Blaser, and one brother-in-law, Thomas Ford.

Friends are invited to gather with the family at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 6051 Noble St., Sobieski, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 21st. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staffs of Sun Valley Homes and Heartland Hospice for the care they gave to Les. He was happy and comfortable in your hands.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now