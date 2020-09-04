1/1
Lester E. Ness
Lester E. Ness

DE PERE - Lester E. Ness, 83, of De Pere, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on September 1st, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Lester was born July 10th, 1937 in Oneida, Wisconsin to William and Rose (Brownell) Ness. He worked at many jobs in his lifetime retiring from Bay West Paper after 25 years. Lester married Nancy LaCount on October 20th, 1962. Together they raised their two children, Shelly and Jeffrey. Lester enjoyed bowling, gardening, going to garage sales and fixing things in his garage, but most especially, spending time with his family and friends.

Lester is survived by his daughter, Shelly Ness and her children Kristina Jasinski, James (Jordan) Jasinski, and Georgie Jasinski; son, Jeffrey (Mary) Ness and their daughter, Brittanie Ness. He is also survived by his brother and sisters, Violet LaCount, Gladys Stuewer, Neil Ness and Peggy Magee. Lester is further survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and by his close friends Lloyd "Tike" (Chris) Ferron, Joan Braundorf and Kathy Quandt.

Lester is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Nancy (LaCount) Ness; his parents William and Rose (Brownell) Ness; and his father and mother-in-law, George and Aurelia (LaPacz) LaCount. He is also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters Glenn Ness, Clyde Ness, Gordan Ness, Cletus Ness, Blanche Jansch, Shirley Tuttle, Lyle Ness, and Natalie Shaw, half-brothers and sisters along with many brothers and sisters-in-law. He is also preceded in death by his bowling partner Eddie Quandt.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Unity Hospice for their special care.

A visitation will be held at Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020, from 2pm to 3pm, with a short prayer to follow. A private burial service will be held after the prayer at the cemetery for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHomes.com.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
