Lester J. Borkovec
Spruce - Lester J. Borkovec, 90, Spruce, died Saturday morning, May 18, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care of Oconto Falls surrounded by his family. He was born March 22, 1929 in Lena to James and Frances (Henrichs) Borkovec. Lester grew up on the family farm which was located very close to a one room school house named Sunny Brook in rural Lena. One day in the spring of the year when Lester was in the 6th grade, he looked out the school windows only to see his father working in the fields with a team of horses and felt he needed to help. He left school that day and never looked back, developing a love for farming and horses, while dedicating his life to working hard while providing for his family.
On May 6, 1950 he married Bernadine Boulanger at St. Charles Catholic Church in Lena. Following their marriage, Lester drove milk truck for many years and dreamed of one day owning his own farm. In 1959, Lester and Berna purchased a farm which they made their own and operated for over 35 years, even being recognized more than once by the Successful Farming group. They also participated in Frontier Farmers organization until retiring from farming. After retirement, Lester drove school bus for the Oconto Falls School District for 11 years. While living in Spruce, they were members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Lester will be fondly remembered as an experienced horseman and as someone who could fix just about anything.
Survivors are his wife of 69 years, Berna Borkovec; their four children, Larry Borkovec, Spruce; David (Dianne) Borkovec, Abrams; Steve (Valerie) Borkovec, Spruce; Anne Borkovec, Lena; nine grandchildren, Kimberly (Andy) Schaal and Melissa (Ryan) Kimps, Troy Borkovec, Tricia (Adam) Ascher, Tracie (Steve) Hurning and Travis (Jamie) Borkovec, Nicholas (Holly), Nathan and Kaitlyn Borkovec; 11 great grandchildren; one sister, Judy Marquardt, Menomonie, WI; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sister, Ethel Vanderheiden, Dorothy Netzer and Pat Diehlmann and daughter-in-law, Connie Behnke-Borkovec.
Visitation will be held beginning at 9am Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11am Wednesday at the church with the Rev. Fr. Joel Sember officiating. Cremation will follow with burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Town of Spruce.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2019