Lester M. Hanson
De Pere - Lester M. Hanson, 82, of De Pere, passed away on March 5, 2020 at Bellin Hospital with his wife at his side.
Lester was born on May 12, 1937 in Manitowoc, son of the late Isaac and Gertrude Hanson. He attended Washington Junior High School and Lincoln High School. He served his country for two years in the United States Marine Corps. He started working as a Mechanical Engineer and later retired as a Quality Manager from Tecumseh Products. In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his family, and was known for always helping others.
On June 6, 1987 he married Lorna L. Brandenburg at Faith Lutheran Church in Green Bay and they spent 32 years of marriage together.
He is survived by his wife Lorna, and two sons: David (Janet) Hanson and Michael (Debra) Hanson. Lester also leaves four grandchildren and three great grandchildren, along with two sisters: Norma Drumm and Sandra (John) Frost, and a sister-in-law, Joan Hanson. Lester also leaves several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Lester is preceded in death by a daughter, Nadine Hanson, two sisters, Joyce Hanson and Grace Riechert, two brothers, Roy and Glen Hanson and brother-in-laws Bob Reichert and Charlie Drumm.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13th from 9 AM - 11 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, 2335 S. Webster Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301. A service celebrating Lester's life will follow at 11 AM in the church with Pastor Joshua Errer officiating. Military Honors will conclude the service with a light lunch to follow. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Lester's family would like to thank the Doctors and Staff of Bellin Memorial for the kind care given to him during his stay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020