Lester M. Howard
Ashwaubenon - Lester M. Howard, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born and raised in Ft. Worth, Texas, the only child of Ernie and Melba (Blair) Howard. Lester graduated from University of Texas-Arlington.
All are welcome to a brief canopy graveside service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, DePere on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM. To view a complete obituary or to leave expressions of sympathy, memories and photos please visit Lester's tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
.