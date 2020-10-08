1/1
Lester M. Howard
Lester M. Howard

Ashwaubenon - Lester M. Howard, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born and raised in Ft. Worth, Texas, the only child of Ernie and Melba (Blair) Howard. Lester graduated from University of Texas-Arlington.

All are welcome to a brief canopy graveside service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, DePere on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM. To view a complete obituary or to leave expressions of sympathy, memories and photos please visit Lester's tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
