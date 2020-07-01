1/1
Letisia "TeTe" Vasquez
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Letisia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Letisia "TeTe" Vasquez

Green Bay - Letisia "TeTe" Vasquez, 25, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020 due to an accident. She was born May 24, 1995 in Green Bay to Mauricio Vasquez and Tanya Scott.

Letisia spread joy where ever she went. She loved her family fiercely, always making time to play with her little brother and nephew. She loved waitressing and recently enjoyed being employed with Golden Basket. She had a keen eye for beauty and was able to capture that through photography. Letisia enjoyed painting and doing makeup. She loved cats, sunflowers and listening to The Weeknd. Letisia had a smile that everyone would notice.

She is survived by her parents: Mom and step-father, Tanya Vasquez and Ernesto Gonzalez; Dad, Mauricio Vasquez and Esperanza Maldonado; six siblings, Te Anna Vasquez ( Francisco Ayala), Carlos Mauricio Vasquez, Rogelio Vasquez, Yesenia Vasquez, Bentley Kristof, Mauricio Vasquez; nephew, Benjamin Vasquez; step-siblings, Dalia Gonzalez, Fernando Gonzalez, Che Gonzalez and their children; grandparents, Jerry (Jean) Scott, Sr. and Alfredo Vasquez and Angelina Nunez; maternal uncle, Jerry (Kelly) Scott, Jr.; paternal aunts and uncles, Rosalia, Alfredo, Omar, Erendira, Angelina, Alberto, Gustavo, Lucia, Maria Guadalupe; Letisia's girlfriend, Shanica Hill; many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her "Gamee" Muriel Jean Miller; and cousin, Freedom Scott.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all in attendance wear masks. All visitations will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside while observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved