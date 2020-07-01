Letisia "TeTe" Vasquez
Green Bay - Letisia "TeTe" Vasquez, 25, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020 due to an accident. She was born May 24, 1995 in Green Bay to Mauricio Vasquez and Tanya Scott.
Letisia spread joy where ever she went. She loved her family fiercely, always making time to play with her little brother and nephew. She loved waitressing and recently enjoyed being employed with Golden Basket. She had a keen eye for beauty and was able to capture that through photography. Letisia enjoyed painting and doing makeup. She loved cats, sunflowers and listening to The Weeknd. Letisia had a smile that everyone would notice.
She is survived by her parents: Mom and step-father, Tanya Vasquez and Ernesto Gonzalez; Dad, Mauricio Vasquez and Esperanza Maldonado; six siblings, Te Anna Vasquez ( Francisco Ayala), Carlos Mauricio Vasquez, Rogelio Vasquez, Yesenia Vasquez, Bentley Kristof, Mauricio Vasquez; nephew, Benjamin Vasquez; step-siblings, Dalia Gonzalez, Fernando Gonzalez, Che Gonzalez and their children; grandparents, Jerry (Jean) Scott, Sr. and Alfredo Vasquez and Angelina Nunez; maternal uncle, Jerry (Kelly) Scott, Jr.; paternal aunts and uncles, Rosalia, Alfredo, Omar, Erendira, Angelina, Alberto, Gustavo, Lucia, Maria Guadalupe; Letisia's girlfriend, Shanica Hill; many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her "Gamee" Muriel Jean Miller; and cousin, Freedom Scott.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all in attendance wear masks. All visitations will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside while observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.