Lew Smith
Oneida - Llewellyne Blaine "Lew" Smith, 68, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 27, 2020. The son of Earl and Elizabeth "Betty" (Archiquette) Smith was born on the 4th of July, 1951. On June 6, 1970, Lew married Joan Rose in Green Bay.
Lew attended Green Bay East High School. He served in the Army for over a decade and did multiple tours overseas. When he returned home, he was employed for many years at the Oneida Casino, first in table games and later in safety. He was fondly referred to as "Mr. Safety."
One of Lew's passions was sports officiating, and his favorite was to umpire fastpitch softball. He was selected to umpire at 14 ASA National Championships, and he was such a fixture that players would yell a prolonged "Leeeeewwww" when he was announced. In 2011, he was inducted into the Wisconsin Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame.
Survivors include his wife, Joan; daughters, Brenda (Robert) Haen, Karen Smith and Cynthia Smith; grandchildren, Zachary and Brianna Haen; siblings and siblings-in-law, Karen Skenandore, Judith Matthews, Muriel (Gaylord) Process, Stanley (Linda) Smith, Gary (Cheryl) Smith, Daryl Smith, Elizabeth (Rick) Kramer, Susan (Matt) Loch, Larry (Donna) Smith, Chrystal Smith, Sarah Smith and Heidi Smith. Lew is further survived by extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Betty; brothers, Rev. Earl Smith and Bradley Smith; as well as other extended family members.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at noon on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. A prayer service will conclude visitation at 4:00 p.m. Full Military Honors will follow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in honor of Lew. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to extend online condolences to the Smith family.
The family would like to thank the Anna John Resident Centered Care Community and the Oneida Community Health Center for their care for Lew.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020