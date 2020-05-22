|
Lewis Osborne Woodman
Oneida - Lewis Osborne Woodman, 98, of Oneida passed away on May 21, 2020. Lewis was born on February 7, 1922 to the late Joel and Lucy (Doxtater) Woodman. Lewis worked as a logger for CH Freeman for most of his life. He also worked on a dairy farm for 25 years. Uncle had a mischievous character; he was known for giving out many whisker rubs. His nephews and nieces remember him as a caring loving Uncle.
Lewis is survived by his nephew, Helmuth "Gus" Kosbab; nieces, Joanne (Ernie) Close, Marianne Close, Alvira Close; and many grand-, great-grand-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his infant sister, Esther; sister, Alvina Close; and nephew, Arnold Kosbab.
Friends may call after 4PM until 7PM on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, until time of service at 7:00 PM. Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Tigerton, WI at 10AM. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
A sincere thank you to the entire staff of Anna John's Nursing Home. Lewis loved you all and enjoyed his time there.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020