Lila Guse
Gillett - Lila M. Guse, age 96 of Gillett, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Lila was born on February 15, 1924 in Grover to the late Robert and Emma (Kopplin) Gartzke. On April 28, 1945, Lila married Martin Guse in the Town of Grover. The couple began farming in the Gillett area and spent 55 happy years together. The couple opened their home and served as foster parents for many years. Lila earned her LPN license and worked at Community Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls for 40 years. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting, and was very gifted. She further enjoyed gardening and loved flowers. Lila was a devout member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was extremely loved and will be dearly missed by her family.
Lila is survived by her daughters, Jean (Guse) Thomson and Jeanette Mittag; 4 grandchildren, Steve Thomson Jr., Lila Thomson Marriucci, Martin Thomson, and Steve Mittag; 7 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert Gartzke Jr. and Jane (Parker) Gartzke.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; parents, Robert and Emma; daughter, Mary Guse; grandson, Brian Mittag; siblings, Raymond Gartzke, June (Gartzke) Neverman, Vila Gartzke, and Jean Gartzke.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 1 pm until the funeral service at 2:30 pm with Pastor Nick Buchholz officiating. Lila will be interred in Maple Valley Lutheran Cemetery beside her husband. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.